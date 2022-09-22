Boney Kapoor unveils Ajith Kumar's first look from 'Thunivu'

Netizens are excited for the upcoming action film

Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 9:35 AM

Makers of the upcoming action film Thunivu on Wednesday, unveiled the first look poster of actor Ajith Kumar.

Taking to Instagram, producer Boney Kapoor shared the poster which he captioned "#Thunivu #NoGutsNoGlory #AK61FirstLook #AK61."

In the poster, south actor Ajith Kumar could be seen with white hair and a heavy white beard look, sitting while holding a gun in his hand.

Soon after the first look of the Veeram actor was out, netizens swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons, as the excitement for the upcoming action film could be seen among the fans.

Titled Thunivu, the film marks the third collaboration of director H Vinoth, Ajith Kumar and producer Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda paarvai and Valimai.

Meanwhile, the release date of the film is still awaited.

Ajith was last seen in an action thriller film Valimai which received mixed responses from the audience. He will be also seen in director Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film.

Meanwhile, producer Boney Kapoor's next production, a period sports entertainer film Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The release date of the film is still unknown.