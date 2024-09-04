E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Boman Irani's directorial 'The Mehta Boys' to open at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

The movie is based on a father and son at odds with each other, who find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 9:42 AM

Boman Irani's directorial debut The Mehta Boys will premiere at the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF).

The Mehta Boys is based on a father and son at odds with each other, who find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. The film follows their tumultuous journey and offers a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship.


Written by Irani and Alex Dinelaris, the movie features a cast including Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup.

The makers on Monday made the announcement and shared a new poster.

Sharing the post, they wrote, "The Mehta Boys premieres as the Opening Film of the Chicago South Asian Film Festival!"

The poster features both the actors standing inside an airport. Boman can be seen lifting his hand for a handshake with Avinash's character.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment