Bollywood's Sara Ali Khan was asked if she would marry a cricketer. Here's what she said

The actress says her partner must “match me on the mental and intellectual level"

File photo

By Web Report Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 9:23 AM

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been busy with the promotion of her latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal. The movie, directed by Laxman Utekar, was released on June 2. Sara, as part of the promotional campaign, has been attending events and interview sessions. In one of her recent interviews, Sara opened up about her marriage plans.

The actress has said that the person needs to “match me on the mental and intellectual level,” reported India Today. Sara, who is known for her knock-knock jokes, was also asked if she would like to tie the knot with a cricketer just like her grandmother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, who married legendary India captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

"I think that the kind of person that I am, to find somebody it doesn’t matter what they do — actor, cricketer, businessman, doctor… Maybe not doctors, they will run away. But you know the truth is that jokes apart, you will need to match me on the mental and intellectual level. And if you can do that, I think it’s great, wow but I think that would matter to me much, much more (than the profession)," Sara, who has been linked to star India cricketer Shubman Gill, was quoted as saying.

Clearing the air, Sara, in the same interview, revealed that she has not met the person. “I’ll be honest with you, I think and I can say this with almost assurity, I think the person I am going to be in my life I have not met so far. I really don’t think so,” the actress said.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Inaamulhaq in a key role. In the film, Sara and Vicky play the role of a married couple, who want to part ways.

Up next, Sara Ali Khan has Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline. She is also part of Murder Mubarak alongside Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sanjay Kapoor. The film is directed by Homi Adajania.

