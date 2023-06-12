Bollywood's Naseeruddin Shah apologises over Sindhi language row, Pakistani actor gives the thumbs up

In a Facebook post, Naseeruddin Shah has admitted that he was ill-informed and apologised to the “entire Sindhi-speaking population of Pakistan” for saying the language was longer spoken in the country

File photo

By Web Report Published: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 9:24 AM Last updated: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 9:29 AM

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has issued an apology after his statement on the Sindhi language sparked controversy. The veteran actor had said in an interview that the language was longer spoken in Pakistan, drawing flak on social media.

In a Facebook post shared on June 10, Naseeruddin Shah admitted that he was ill-informed and apologised to the “entire Sindhi-speaking population of Pakistan”.

“Ok Ok, I apologise to the entire Sindhi-speaking population of Pakistan who I seem to have deeply offended by my mistaken opinion. I admit I was ill-informed but is it necessary to crucify me for that? “Let him who is free from…” as Jesus said,” the post read.

Naseeruddin Shah further said that he was “quite enjoying being called ‘ignorant’" after being “mistaken for an intelligent person” for many years. “It’s quite a change,” he added.

Earlier, the 72-year-old actor also addressed another controversy surrounding his remarks regarding the Marathi language. He wrote, “Two completely unnecessary controversies seem to have erupted. over things, I’ve said recently. One regarding my mis-statement about the Sindhi language in Pakistan. I was in error there. The second over what I’m supposed to have said about the relationship between Marathi and Farsi. My exact words were “many Marathi words are of Farsi origin”.

Naseeruddin Shah said that his intention was not to “run down the Marathi language” but to highlight the diversity that “enriches the cultures”. He underlined that the Urdu language is also a “mix of Hindi, Farsi, Turkish, and Arabic”, adding that even English has borrowed words “from all European languages not to mention Hindustani”. The actor said that he believes it is “true of every language spoken on Earth”.

Naseeruddin Shah's apology vis-à-vis Sindhi drew praise from Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui who, in a tweet, appreciated the Bollywood actor’s gesture, saying that it takes “strength and humility” to admit one’s errors.

“Apologising for a mistake is indeed a true testament to a person's character and intellect. Naseer [Naseeruddin Shah] sahib's recent gesture has only deepened my admiration for him. It takes strength and humility to acknowledge one's errors and take responsibility for them,” Adnan Siddiqui wrote.

