Bollywood: What your favourite stars are up to

The action-adventure film is set to release on OTT this week
Movie promotions are in full swing in Bollywood. An array of stars have been out and about talking up their upcoming films. And some international stars are being welcomed back to their homeland!
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra waves as she arrives at the Mumbai airport after living in abroad for almost three years, on Tuesday.
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon perform during the song launch of their upcoming movie Bhediya, in Mumbai on Friday.
Katrina Kaif poses for photos as she arrives for a special screening of her movie Phone Bhoot, in Mumbai, Monday, October 31.
Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi pose for photos during the promotions of Double XL, in New Delhi, Tuesday, November 1.
Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte during the trailer launch of Monica, O My Darling in Mumbai.
Janhvi Kapoor promotes her upcoming movie Mili, in New Delhi.
Actress has been in the news lately for appearance with Hrithik Roshan
The grand Bollywood awards night will be held in February 2023
During Diwali, the actor was with her at their Panchagani residence when she suffered a heart attack there, after which she was rushed to the hospital
The music album is a special tribute to the tournament
The Belarusian rock band will perform at Coca Cola Arena
The teaser of the song will be unveiled next week