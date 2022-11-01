Bollywood: What your favourite stars are up to

Katrina Kaif, Huma Qureshi and more promote their latest films while Priyanka Chopra jets back to India

Photos: ANI/PTI

By CT Desk Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 5:03 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 5:08 PM

Movie promotions are in full swing in Bollywood. An array of stars have been out and about talking up their upcoming films. And some international stars are being welcomed back to their homeland!

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra waves as she arrives at the Mumbai airport after living in abroad for almost three years, on Tuesday.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon perform during the song launch of their upcoming movie Bhediya, in Mumbai on Friday.

Katrina Kaif poses for photos as she arrives for a special screening of her movie Phone Bhoot, in Mumbai, Monday, October 31.

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi pose for photos during the promotions of Double XL, in New Delhi, Tuesday, November 1.

Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte during the trailer launch of Monica, O My Darling in Mumbai.

Janhvi Kapoor promotes her upcoming movie Mili, in New Delhi.