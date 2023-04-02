Bollywood viral video: Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh groove to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'

The superstar looked dashing in a long black sherwani paired with a black Pathani salwar

By ANI Published: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 4:32 PM

It was superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) who got the loudest cheer with his energetic performance on his song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' at the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

On Saturday, SRK took the stage and danced on on 'Jhoome Jo Pathan' in front of a cheering crowd with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. The trio enthralled the audience by doing the hook step in sync.

Take a look at the trio's dance:

The internet is clearly bowled over by Shah Rukh's live performance.

"I am screaming looking at SRK," a social media user commented. The star concluded his performance by doing his signature arms-wide pose.

In another clip, the 'Pathaan' actor was seen doing the 'Naatu Naatu' hook step as he sang a line.

Check it out:

Another video online shows Shah Rukh, Varun, and Ranveer shake a leg to AP Dhillon's Brown Munde. The singer later shared a picture with Shah Rukh on his Instagram Stories as they posed for the camera.

SRK's wife, Gauri Khan, and children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, also attended the gala. Khan looked dashing in a long black sherwani paired with a black Pathani salwar. On the other hand, Gauri opted for a white saree. Aryan was dressed in a black blazer that he paired with black pants. Suhana looked gorgeous in a golden saree.

SRK and Gauri's youngest child AbRam did not attend the event.

