Bollywood: Vikrant Massey to collaborate with filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra?

Vikrant was spotted outside the filmmaker's office in Mumbai

By ANI Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 9:37 AM Last updated: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 9:49 AM

It seems like actor Vikrant Massey has joined hands with ace filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra for a new project.

On Thursday, Vikrant was spotted outside Vidhu Vinod Chopra's office in Mumbai, leaving fans curious.

Vikrant was seen wearing a casual outfit with a white shirt, jeans, and a red cap.

Meanwhile, Vikrant is busy working on 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh. The film is helmed by Pawan Kriplani.

In a statement, Vikrant had earlier said, 'It's another film where I am tapped into something new. It's a very interesting part. I am collaborating with Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh. I am really excited."

He will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan's 'Sector 36,' which is a crime thriller inspired by true events.The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, who has worked in hit movies like 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns,' 'Delhi-6,' 'Angrezi Medium,' 'Baaghi 2' and others.