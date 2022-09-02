Bollywood: Vikrant Massey to collaborate with filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra?

The trailer for Netflix's crime drama is out
It seems like actor Vikrant Massey has joined hands with ace filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra for a new project.
On Thursday, Vikrant was spotted outside Vidhu Vinod Chopra's office in Mumbai, leaving fans curious.
Vikrant was seen wearing a casual outfit with a white shirt, jeans, and a red cap.
Meanwhile, Vikrant is busy working on 'Gaslight' with Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh. The film is helmed by Pawan Kriplani.
In a statement, Vikrant had earlier said, 'It's another film where I am tapped into something new. It's a very interesting part. I am collaborating with Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh. I am really excited."
He will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan's 'Sector 36,' which is a crime thriller inspired by true events.The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, who has worked in hit movies like 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns,' 'Delhi-6,' 'Angrezi Medium,' 'Baaghi 2' and others.
