Bollywood: Vijay Varma says Shah Rukh Khan was interested in playing his 'Darlings' character

Varma plays the role of an abusive man in the dark-comedy on Netflix

By CT Desk Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 10:48 AM Last updated: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 10:51 AM

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma is enjoying the success of 'Darlings', a Netflix dark comedy which sees him as abusive man. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah.

In a recent interview with an Indian media portal, Vijay revealed that the film's co-producer Shah Rukh Khan loved the character so much that he said he would've wanted to him if he was younger.

“I remember somebody had told me that when Shah Rukh read the script, he said, 'If I was younger, I would’ve done this role’, which was interesting for me to hear. That was also one of the reasons I felt that I could do this role, if Shah Rukh Khan thinks that he can do this role, being an absolute lover-boy and a sweetheart. Of course, I was scared to take up a role like this, but I’m very glad that it hit the nail on the head.”

Shah Rukh Khan is revered for his romantic roles but the Bollywood actor started his career with many negative roles includes the ones in 'Anjaam'', 'Darr', and more.

Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, 'Darlings' released on August 5 on Netflix. It registered the highest opening weekend viewership figures for an Indian film on the streaming platform.

The dark-comedy has received rave reviews from critics and audiences and is now set to be remade in Tamil and Telugu language, producer Red Chillies Entertainment announced recently.

The Mumbai-set film explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo (played by Shah and Bhatt) trying to find their place in the city, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.