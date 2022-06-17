Watch: Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and other Bollywood stars groove to viral song

The Bollywood actress wore a pink maxi dress with cape-like sleeves and paired it with gold earrings
Entertainment1 day ago
It’s surely a feast for the eyes when Bollywood celebrities gather together under the same roof and leave no chance to entertain us with their presence.
On Thursday night, a slew of film stars including Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra among others met each other at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. And guess what? They all hopped on to the Nach Punjaabban trend.
Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a fun video from the event.
In the clip, Ranveer, Anil, Maniesh Paul, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sara, Radhika Madan, Arjun, Janhvi, Parineeti, Kriti, Janhvi, Kartik, Ayushmann and Karan himself were seen grooving to JugJugg Jeeyo’s song The Punjaabban.
“When the industry dances to #thepunjaabbansong #jugjuggjeeyo,” Karan captioned the post.
Varun too shared a video of him dancing to the song and captioned it with “All” and red heart emojis.
The videos have left everyone happy.
“Hahaha epic,” director Raj Mehta commented.
“How cool,” a social media user commented.
Jug Jugg Jeeyo is helmed by Raj Mehta. Varun, Kiara, Anil, Maniesh Paul and Neetu Kapoor are a part of the film, which is all set to release on June 24.
The Bollywood actress wore a pink maxi dress with cape-like sleeves and paired it with gold earrings
Entertainment1 day ago
The actor is seen sporting platinum blonde hair with washboard abs
Entertainment1 day ago
Embrace the weekend with our guide to top activities and offers around the country
Entertainment1 day ago
Oscar-winner faces up to life in prison for offences
Entertainment1 day ago
The comedian took to Instagram to share the news
Entertainment1 day ago
The event also features a competition with prizes worth Dh25,000
Entertainment1 day ago
The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni
Entertainment2 days ago
The note came days after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala
Entertainment2 days ago