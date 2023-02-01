Bollywood: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's new film's release date pushed further

Look: Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti makes first public appearance at Nick's 'Walk of Fame' star reveal
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Bawaal will not release on the scheduled date in April.
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday trade Analyst Taran Adarsh announced in a post, "VARUN DHAWAN - JANHVI KAPOOR: 'BAWAAL' SHIFTS AHEAD... #Bawaal - which reunites producer #SajidNadiadwala and director #NiteshTiwari after #Chhichhore - won't release on 7 April 2023... Reason: VFX and technical requirements... Stars #VarunDhawan and #JanhviKapoor."
Due to the impending VFX and technical requirements, the decision to push the release of the film has been taken.
This film marks the first collaboration on many fronts: Varun and Janhvi have worked together for the first time, so is the case for Varun and director Nitesh Tiwari.
The film went on floors last April in Lucknow, India and the team later travelled to Amsterdam, Netherlands.
The final release date of the film is awaited.
