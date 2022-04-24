Bollywood: Varun Dhawan celebrates 35th birthday on ‘Bawaal’ film set

Local Indian directors are eyeing Dubai as a perfect movie location.
Entertainment2 days ago
Bollywood’s heartthrob Varun Dhawan is celebrating his 35th birthday on the sets of his upcoming film Bawaal, today.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared a picture of himself from his vanity van which was decorated with blue and golden balloons.
Looking suave in a white linen textured shirt paired with a pair of beige pants, the Student Of The Year actor shared how he spent his last two birthdays at home and is excited to be on a film set for his 35th birthday.
“It ain’t my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feels great to be out here on set getting up at 5.30 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release,” he captioned the post.
Currently, Varun is shooting for filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal which also features Janhvi Kapoor. Being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie will be released on April 7, 2023.
Apart from this, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-starring Kiara Advani and in Bhediya co-starring Kriti Sanon.
