Bollywood: Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor turn into marriage gurus on 'Koffee with Karan'

The Bollywood actors shared marriage advice with callers

By ANI Published: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 9:33 AM Last updated: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 9:34 AM

The latest episode of filmmaker Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan season 7, which dropped on Thursday, saw Jugjugg Jeeyo father-son duo, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, gracing the much coveted Koffee couch.

During the show, conversations among the guests and the host swung from topics of infidelity, and role-playing to nepotism, and much more.

These discussions might sound like Koffee staples to the regular audience of the show, however, in an interesting turn of events, there was a new segment in which Anil and Varun played marriage gurus and shared advice with callers.

This was followed by the rapid-fire round where the Badlapur actor kept taking Arjun Kapoor's name as his answer for a number of questions.

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Bhediya opposite Kriti Sanon in his line-up.