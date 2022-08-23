Bollywood: Vaani Kapoor starts shooting for new film on her birthday

The actor turns 34 today

By ANI Published: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 12:58 PM

It looks like a working birthday for Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor. On her 34th birthday, the 'Shamshera' actress started shooting for her new film.

"It feels amazing to be starting a new film on my birthday! I couldn't have asked for a better gift for myself. I can't reveal any further but I can say that every project of mine post 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' will be diverse and will constantly put myself under the pump to pick challenging roles that gives me the scope to shine as an actor. I'm looking to do more tricky roles which satiates my artistic appetite and this new project fits right into the scheme of things for me now. I want to headline films that have very strong content and this one is right up there when it comes to getting something refreshing and relevant," she said.

She also shared a picture of the film's script on Instagram, creating curiosity among her fans.

Vaani was recently seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in 'Shamshera.' Despite great actors, the film failed to impress the audience.

Prior to 'Shamshera,' Vaani won hearts with her role as a trans-woman in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. Abhishek Kapoor's directorial emerged as a blockbuster after its release in December 2021.