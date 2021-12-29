Bollywood: Twinkle Khanna pays tribute to father Rajesh Khanna on his birthday

Both father and daughter share the same birthday.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 9:13 AM

Author, columnist, interior designer, film producer and actor, Twinkle Khanna shares her birthday with dad, the late Rajesh Khanna. The superstar was born on December 29, 1942, while his daughter, Twinkle – whose mother is actress Dimple Kapadia – was born on the same day in 1973.

Nostalgically remembering her dad, Twinkle posted a lovely photograph of hers when she was a kid, kissing Rajesh Khanna, on Instagram. “He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday,” she wrote. “A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever.”

Twinkle is celebrating her birthday with husband Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara in the Maldives. “With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina 😘,” said Akshay on Instagram.

Akshay also has a photograph of him cycling around in a resort at the Maldives. “When your Monday looks like a Sunday :),” he said on Instagram. And playing in the background was the lovely song, Rait Zara Si from Atrangi Re. Composed by A.R. Rahman, it is sung by Arijit Singh.

Twinkle had also shared her ‘birthday break’ in the Maldives, a day earlier. “Birthday celebrations have already begun with trapping golden sunlight within the pores of my skin, my hair salty from the hazy blue sea and my heart filled to the brim. A deeply relaxing break at the gorgeous @discoversoneva,” she said on Instagram.