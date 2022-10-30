Bollywood: Tara Sutaria's 'Apurva' starts filming

There's lots happening in town for Halloween
Actor Tara Sutaria's upcoming thriller movie Apurva has started production, Star Studios announced on Sunday.
The studio shared the news in a post on Instagram.
Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will present the story of a woman, “who survives a dangerous night, using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death.”
Apurva, which was announced in July, is produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani.
Sutaria, known for movies such as Student of the Year 2, Marjaavaan, Tadap and Heropanti 2, was most recently seen in Ek Villain Returns.
There's lots happening in town for Halloween
The music maestro will perform at the Etihad Arena on October 29
The two world-class acts will join an incredible lineup of Kendrick Lamar and Swedish House Mafia
The South Korean girl band will perform in Abu Dhabi
The rapper eventually did not go ahead with the idea and named it 'Ye.'
The musician has been named CMA entertainer of the year three times and has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame
Details about the plot are currently under wraps
Embrace the weekend with our guide to top events and offers in the UAE