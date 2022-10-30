Bollywood: Tara Sutaria's 'Apurva' starts filming

The film will present the story of a woman who survives a dangerous night using her wits and strength in a high-stakes game of life and death

By PTI Published: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 1:45 PM

Actor Tara Sutaria's upcoming thriller movie Apurva has started production, Star Studios announced on Sunday.

The studio shared the news in a post on Instagram.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will present the story of a woman, “who survives a dangerous night, using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death.”

Apurva, which was announced in July, is produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani.

Sutaria, known for movies such as Student of the Year 2, Marjaavaan, Tadap and Heropanti 2, was most recently seen in Ek Villain Returns.