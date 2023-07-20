Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's picture with ICC 2023 Cricket World Cup trophy goes viral

The movie, which will release in January 2024, also stars Prabhas
The International Cricket Council has shared a picture of Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan posing with the 2023 World Cup trophy.
“King Khan CWC23 trophy. It’s nearly here,” read the text attached to the post.
A glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan, along with the World Cup trophy, was enough to send cricket fans into a frenzy. The post has garnered nearly 60,000 likes and 8,000 retweets since it was posted Wednesday night.
While a section of social media expressed their love and admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, others wished Team India good luck ahead of the high-voltage tournament.
Reacting to ICC’s post, the official Twitter handle of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which is co-owned by the superstar, dropped emojis of a trophy, a crown and a red heart.
Expressing his desire to see Team India lift the World Cup trophy, this user said, “We are getting this trophy home this year.”
Rooting for the Indian cricket team, another user replied, “One king is there with the trophy now waiting for another to lift it.”
Shah Rukh Khan took the internet by storm earlier this month, with the preview of his upcoming movie, Jawan (Soldier). Directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie is going to release in theatres (worldwide) on September 7.
For cricket fans, 2023 is going to be quite an eventful one. After a long wait, the World Cup will be held in India. The tournament opener will see defending champions England face last edition’s runners-up New Zealand on October 5. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, in the state of Gujarat.
Two-time champions and hosts, India will kick off their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8. Ahmedabad will host the World Cup 2023 final on November 19.
ALSO READ:
The movie, which will release in January 2024, also stars Prabhas
In a statement, the couple said that they "made the difficult decision to divorce" and asked for "respect of our privacy"
Grande was seen without her engagement ring and wedding band at the Wimbledon 2023 men’s singles final
Ticket categories will offer separate benefits which include: a group photo, signed posters, a goodbye session and exclusive photocards
The 'Mean Girls' star and her Kuwaiti husband gave their son a beautiful Arabic name that means 'shield' or 'protector'
Uppal’s reaction comes after Baig claimed that she had co-written the track with late singer Shakeel Sohail
Directed by Atlee, the movie will be released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
Official statement clarifies 'neither he nor his production house is casting for any film currently'