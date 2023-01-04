Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan thrashes trolls in open Q&A on Twitter

The actor launches interactive session as he completes 13 years on the micro-blogging platform

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 4:51 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 5:05 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had a fun interaction with his fans on Wednesday, as he launched the #AskSRK on Twitter, which allowed members of the public to throw questions at the star.

As he launched into the 'Ask Me Anything' session, Khan stated that the theme would be "Only fun answers, nothing serious to begin the year with”. However, one fan clearly didn’t get the message and took a dig at the actor.

He began to troll the star, referring to his latest film ‘Pathaan’ as a ‘disaster’ and even went on suggesting that the superstar give up acting.

"'Pathaan' a disaster already. Take retirement," wrote a Twitter user.

But Khan, who is famous for his wit and charm, shut the troll in his own inimitable manner. "Son, this is not the way to speak to elders," the actor advised.

Khan started the social media session with the message: “Realised it’s 13yrs on Twitter. It’s been fun with all of you and fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice and some unsavoury behaviour… to all of you, my best wishes to make a good life in the real world.”

Another fan asked the actor if they could see Salman Khan in a cameo appearance in ’Pathaan’.

Khan responded, "#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai (Salman Khan) to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film."

Another fan asked, "Sir people are asking what is the purpose of watching Pathan movie."

"Oh God these people are really deep….what is the purpose of life? What is the purpose of anything..? Sorry I am not such a deep thinker," was the actor's reaction.

Several other fans also took to social media to interact with the star.

'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone in a lead role, has been grabbing headlines lately and also facing boycott calls after the song ‘Besharam Rang', which features the actress in a bikini went viral.

However, former censor board chairman Pahlaj Nihalani has said that the movie has been a 'victim of controversy', according to a HT report.

“There’s no guideline that states that a colour can be cut. You can suggest changes if there’s vulgarity or obscenity,” he was quoted in the report.

Pathaan is scheduled to be released in theatres in India on January 25.