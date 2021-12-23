Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan back on film set since son Aryan's bail

There was heavy security at the studio where the shooting took place for an ad film.

Published: Thu 23 Dec 2021, 10:00 AM

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was back on the film sets on Wednesday in Mumbai after a three-month break, following his son Aryan’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau, his stay in jail and the court cases, finally resulting in his release on bail.

Last week, Shah Rukh made a virtual appearance for an automobile company’s project. His wife, Gauri has also resumed work at her design studio. The superstar was seen entering the studio on Wednesday wearing a black T-shirt and with glasses. His hair was tied up in a bun. There was heavy security at the studio where the shooting took place for an ad film.

The actor is believed to have taken up his next film, 'Pathan', starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He is also associated with award-winning filmmaker Atlee (Arun Kumar), for his yet-to-be-named Tamil film. The cast includes the ‘lady superstar’ of the south, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rais Zero in 2018 with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Interestingly, Aryan is also likely to get involved with films, according to reports. He will be associated with Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to get training in film making.