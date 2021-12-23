“I never could have imagined in a million years that I would be Miss America."
Entertainment4 days ago
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was back on the film sets on Wednesday in Mumbai after a three-month break, following his son Aryan’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau, his stay in jail and the court cases, finally resulting in his release on bail.
Last week, Shah Rukh made a virtual appearance for an automobile company’s project. His wife, Gauri has also resumed work at her design studio. The superstar was seen entering the studio on Wednesday wearing a black T-shirt and with glasses. His hair was tied up in a bun. There was heavy security at the studio where the shooting took place for an ad film.
The actor is believed to have taken up his next film, 'Pathan', starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He is also associated with award-winning filmmaker Atlee (Arun Kumar), for his yet-to-be-named Tamil film. The cast includes the ‘lady superstar’ of the south, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra.
ALSO READ:
Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rais Zero in 2018 with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
Interestingly, Aryan is also likely to get involved with films, according to reports. He will be associated with Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to get training in film making.
“I never could have imagined in a million years that I would be Miss America."
Entertainment4 days ago
"Your birthday is that time to tell you that I can never and will never do life without you."
Entertainment5 days ago
Vlogger Zaid Ali recreated a famous clip from 'Main Hoon Na' with his wife
Entertainment5 days ago
Filmmakers banking on a slew of new movies to turn their fortunes around
Entertainment5 days ago
Hindi remix version of Ya Weli recorded is collaboration with the popular British DJ known as DJ Dalal
Entertainment5 days ago
Two women reported incidents with him in Los Angeles and New York in 2004 and 2015
Entertainment5 days ago
The actor spoke at the book launch of 'Raj Kapoor: The Master at Work'
Entertainment6 days ago
The actress will soon be seen in The Matrix Resurrections featuring Keanu Reeves
Entertainment6 days ago