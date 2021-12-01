Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded, Salman Khan’s hugely popular international event held across the globe, “is coming to Riyadh with a bangg on 10th Dec 2021,” said the superstar on Wednesday. “Are you ready for the biggest event of the year?” he asked on Instagram.
To be held at the International Arena Parade Zone in the Saudi capital, it will feature Salman along with Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, Saiee Manjrekar, Guru Randhawa, Aayush Sharma, Kamaal Khan, Maniesh Paul and Sunil Grover.
Salman is currently busy promoting his film Antim: The Final Truth. It has not done very well at the box office. But in an interview with the media, the superstar clarified: “I think it is doing much better because of the word of mouth that I am in the film. Earlier people thought I was there in the film for only 5-15 minutes. However, it is untrue. That rumour died down after people watched the movie.”
The film will be promoted by Salman in Delhi and Gujarat, while Aayush Sharma, his brother-in-law, who plays the role of a gangster (Salman is a top cop in the film) will be promoting in Mumbai and other places across India.
