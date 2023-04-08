Bollywood superstar Salman Khan buys bulletproof SUV amid death threats

One of the most sought-after cars in South Asia, the model is extremely popular in Gulf countries

Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 12:44 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 12:58 PM

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' star Salman Khan has reportedly imported a brand-new SUV.

The white-coloured car is said to be bulletproof, and has been imported privately as the car maker does not produce the model in the country, Indian media outlets have said.

The SUV is powered by a 5.6-litre V8 engine putting out 405hp of power and 560Nm of torque.

The Bollywood star had earlier received threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Authorities have taken action by registering an FIR against them.

Meanwhile, makers of the upcoming family entertainer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' unveiled the motion poster with the trailer release date.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan dropped an intense motion of himself along with a trailer announcement.

In the poster, Salman is seen holding a knife in his hand but the twist is instead of blood, flower petals spilling around it.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Let the action begin!#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Trailer out on April 10th."

