Bollywood superstar Salman Khan busy shooting for four movies

Wed 19 Jan 2022

Busy with his film shooting schedule, Salman Khan has tough decisions to take over the coming days. His sister, Alvira Agnihotri and her husband Atul are keen that the superstar take up one of the three films they are working on; they include Black Tiger and Veteran.

Nearly three years ago, Salman had agreed to work on Veteran, originally a 2015 Korean film. But that was before the pandemic and things have changed dramatically. Of course, Salman continues to be busy with his schedule. The films that he is working on include Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, No Entry 2, the sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan and of course, Dabangg 4.

In Bajrangi Bhaijaan, directed by Kabir Khan, Salman will be seen taking a mute, six-year-old Pakistani girl, who was separated from her parents, to her hometown from India.

Salman was also busy shooting for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, but the third wave of Covid-19 has resulted in delays in the shooting. Most of the film was shot overseas last year in Russia, Turkey and Austria.

The actor recently confirmed that he will also be featuring in No Entry 2 along with Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan. All three will be in triple roles and the film will also feature nine heroines.