Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan gets new bomb threat via email

The Mumbai residence of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was among the many spots of the Indian megapolis named in bomb threat via email, sending its bomb squads and police force into a tizzy.

The email also named banks, courts, the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, according to India Today. Following the threat, local police and bomb squad personnel carried out inspections at the office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai's civic body.

Bomb disposal squads and security teams then inspected the premises mentioned in the email. Their checks turned up nothing suspicious, according to NDTV.

Not the first time

Bachchan's Mumbai bungalow, Jalsa, located in the Juhu suburb of Mumbai, has received a few similar threats in the last couple of weeks. The residence is where he stays with his family, including wife Jaya, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai.

Last month, a school in the business district of Bandra-Kurla Complex received a similar email naming Bachchan's residence, prompting an investigation by the Mumbai Police.

Yet, that didn't prevent the veteran actor to halt his weekly ritual of meeting fans outside his residence, often referred to as the Sunday Darshan. With one difference.

Standing behind a bullet-proof glass on November 1, he waved to the crowd in his signature style and expressed gratitude for their love and affection. He was also joined by his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

A sea of fans had descended on Juhu to meet their favourite actor, who has starred in at least 200 films in a career spanning more than five decades, standing behind police barriers.

Yet, over the past few months, he isn't alone in facing security threats.

In October, 3-4 rounds were fired at actor Tiger Shroff’s car as he was leaving a ground in his vehicle. While Shroff escaped unhurt, his driver and a bystander sustained injuries.

In the same month, an email threat, also named the offices of the mayor and deputy mayor of Mumbai, and the venue of a concert by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. A search of the mayor's office yielded nothing suspicious, NDTV reported.

In April 14, 2024, two motorcycle-borne gunmen fired five rounds outside actor Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Earlier this year, gunshots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's bungalow, also in Juhu.