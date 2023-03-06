Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan breaks rib cartilage during 'Project K' shoot in India

The actress takes to social media to thank doctors and fans for their support
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been injured while shooting for upcoming Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer 'Project K' in Hyderabad, India.
The actor revealed details of his accident on his blog and shared an update on his health with his fans, writing, "In Hyderabad at shoot for Project K, during an action shot, got injured, rib cartilage popped broke & muscle tear to the right rib cage.
Cancelled shoot, did doctor consult & scan by CT at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad & flown back home."
The beloved actor, popularly known as Big B, stated that the shoot for the film had been cancelled as it will take him weeks to recover from the injury.
'Movement and breathing' is painful, the actor stated, revealing he is on medication as he heals from the accident. He told fans he will be resting at his residence, Jalsa, and requested well-wishers not to visit, as he would be "unable to meet" them.
