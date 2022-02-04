Bollywood stars Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to get married on Feb 21

The actor talks about patience, perfect parts and finally getting her due with the new Disney+Hotstar series 'Human'.
Farhan Akhtar will be marrying Shibani Dandekar, his girlfriend of nearly four years, on February 21 in Khandala, a hill station about 100km from Mumbai.
“Yes, the wedding is taking place,” confirmed Javed Akhtar, the top lyricist and screenwriter, and Farhan’s father, who owns the farmhouse along with his wife, Shabana Azmi. “Planners are taking care of the preparations.”
He emphasised, however, that it would be “a very simple affair,” and because of the Covid-19 pandemic, only a few would attend the event.
“Taking the situation into consideration, it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale,” he told a journalist. “We are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. We are yet to send out the invitations.”
Describing Shibani as ‘a very nice girl,’ he said his family members like her a lot. Shibani is an Indian-Australian singer, actor, anchor and model, who was a TV anchor in the US.
Farhan was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabani, a hair stylist and they have two daughters, Shakya and Akira. They got divorced in 2017.
Since 2018, he has been close to Shibani and the two have been posting photographs of themselves on social media.
Farhan, who began his career in Bollywood as an assistant director, is back again to directing after more than a decade. His new film, Jee Le Zaraa, features Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
