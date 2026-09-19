Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome second daughter

The couple's first child, Dua, was also born in September, two years ago

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 19 Sept 2026, 6:30 PM UPDATED: Sat 19 Sept 2026, 7:01 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been blessed with a baby girl, their second child after Dua. On Saturday evening, the couple announced the arrival of the baby girl via Instagram.

They shared a cute picture of a baby footprint, expressing happiness as their family expanded from three to four. "Welcome Baby Girl. 19|9|2026 Dua, Deepika and Ranveer," the post read. 

Recommended For You

Trump tells Axios he's approaching major crossroads in Iran war: Anything could happen

Trump tells Axios he's approaching major crossroads in Iran war: Anything could happen

UAE arrests international gang leader wanted by Interpol over money laundering

UAE arrests international gang leader wanted by Interpol over money laundering

Tanker hit by unknown projectile, onboard fire extinguished, UKMTO says

Tanker hit by unknown projectile, onboard fire extinguished, UKMTO says

Dubai Municipality sets minimum sleeping space standards for workers housing

Dubai Municipality sets minimum sleeping space standards for workers housing

iPhone 18 Pro launch in UAE: Customers, buyers queue as some spend Dh550,000 on devices

iPhone 18 Pro launch in UAE: Customers, buyers queue as some spend Dh550,000 on devices

 

A day before welcoming their second child, the couple visited Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings amid the Ganpati festival in the city.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Their first child, Dua, is also a September baby. She was born in 2024, six years after the couple tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony at Lake Como, Italy.

After keeping Dua's face hidden for a long time, the couple shared a series of intimate black-and-white photos on Dua's second birthday. The black-and-white photos showed the couple lovingly holding Dua and they eagerly await the arrival of the second baby.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s 'King', which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. She is also part of Atlee’s sci-fi action film 'Raaka', headlined by Allu Arjun. For Ranveer Singh, the actor has been busy with the shoot of ‘Pralay’.

[With ANI inputs]

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone 18 Pro launch in UAE: Customers, buyers queue as some spend Dh550,000 on devices

2

Trump tells Axios he's approaching major crossroads in Iran war: Anything could happen

3

Flames, black smoke seen near Riyadh airport, Reuters reports citing eyewitness

4

Tanker hit by unknown projectile, onboard fire extinguished, UKMTO says

5

UAE arrests international gang leader wanted by Interpol over money laundering