Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome second daughter

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been blessed with a baby girl, their second child after Dua. On Saturday evening, the couple announced the arrival of the baby girl via Instagram.

They shared a cute picture of a baby footprint, expressing happiness as their family expanded from three to four. "Welcome Baby Girl. 19|9|2026 Dua, Deepika and Ranveer," the post read.

A day before welcoming their second child, the couple visited Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings amid the Ganpati festival in the city.

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Their first child, Dua, is also a September baby. She was born in 2024, six years after the couple tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony at Lake Como, Italy.

After keeping Dua's face hidden for a long time, the couple shared a series of intimate black-and-white photos on Dua's second birthday. The black-and-white photos showed the couple lovingly holding Dua and they eagerly await the arrival of the second baby.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s 'King', which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. She is also part of Atlee’s sci-fi action film 'Raaka', headlined by Allu Arjun. For Ranveer Singh, the actor has been busy with the shoot of ‘Pralay’.

[With ANI inputs]