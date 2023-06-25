Bollywood star travels in budget airline, shocks travellers

Earphones plugged in, he looks for his seat as other passengers look on

By Web Desk Published: Sun 25 Jun 2023, 11:25 PM

In a video that is now taking the internet by storm, Kartik Aaryan, a popular Bollywood actor was seen travelling in a budget airline.

Recorded by a fellow traveller, Aaryan is seen walking in the aisle of the plane as he nods at someone.

Earphones plugged in, he looks for his seat as other passengers look on. He then spots his seat and sits down.

Fans have flooded the comments section of the video, with many expressing delight at his humility.

Others claim that this was simply a publicity stunt for an upcoming movie.

ALSO READ: