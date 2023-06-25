Bollywood star travels in budget airline, shocks travellers

The 33-year-old singer shot to fame after bagging the second spot in Korea's Got Talent in 2011
In a video that is now taking the internet by storm, Kartik Aaryan, a popular Bollywood actor was seen travelling in a budget airline.
Recorded by a fellow traveller, Aaryan is seen walking in the aisle of the plane as he nods at someone.
Earphones plugged in, he looks for his seat as other passengers look on. He then spots his seat and sits down.
Fans have flooded the comments section of the video, with many expressing delight at his humility.
Others claim that this was simply a publicity stunt for an upcoming movie.
ALSO READ:
The 33-year-old singer shot to fame after bagging the second spot in Korea's Got Talent in 2011
The concert at Dubai Opera on June 25 will feature acts from flautist Tommaso Benciolini and pianist Leonora Armellini
Bollywood actresses Rakul Preet Singh, Nimrat Kaur, Jacqueline Fernandez and others take to Instagram to share their Yoga Day post
Tarun UD makes his Bollywood debut with Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller
Esha Deol, Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter, has congratulated Karan and Drisha, wishing them a "lifetime of togetherness and happiness"
The big-budget movie has triggered protests and calls for ban amid heavy criticism over special effects and dialogues
She recently got married to Karan Deol at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai
The newcomer speaks about her audition for the role, her inspirations and the possible future of Supergirl