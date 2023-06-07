Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor says 'marriage is about woman fixing man', triggers debate

The 42-year-old actor's remark has drawn criticism by a section of fans, with netizens pointing out that both husband and wife have equal responsibilities in a marriage

AFP File

By Web Report Published: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 9:55 AM

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bloody Daddy. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial piece will be released on June 9. He is super busy with the promotion duties, attending events as part of the campaign. In one of his interviews, Shahid has opened up about the idea of marriage. Speaking to Film Companion earlier this week, Shahid said that marriage was about women “fixing” men.

“This entire marriage thing is about one thing: that the guy was a mess and the woman came in to fix him. So the rest of his life is going to be a journey of him getting fixed and becoming a decent person. That’s pretty much what life is about,” the 42-year-old was quoted as saying. The video was shared by Film Companion on its YouTube channel. And Shahid’s comment created a buzz in no time.

A snippet of the interview was shared on Reddit and users called it a “lame trope”.

A person wrote, “Lot of people think it’s cute and romantic for a ‘broken’ guy to be fixed by a girl. Such a lame trope.”

“Marriage is equal responsibility on both husband and wife” echoed a few on the platform.

Referring to the character Shahid played in the film Kabir Singh, a person said, “I get that you played Kabir Singh but you don't have to continue behaving like that bro.”

Shahid is married to Mira Rajput. The couple tied the knot in 2015.

In the same interview, Shahid also spoke about his father, veteran actor, Pankaj Kapur, and how he supported the idea of Shahid becoming an actor. “My dad is Pankaj Kapur. The fact that I wanted to be a hero was because of my dad. I often wondered will he judge me for my choice of becoming an actor. One does get affected by what ones parents do," he said.

Shahid added, "My dad was supportive, but there were times when I could make out that he was not very happy with a film or the work that I did.”

Bloody Daddy also stars Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Ankur Bhatia, and Sanjay Kapoor in key roles. The film will release on JioCinema.