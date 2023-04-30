Dubai: Salman Khan says he feels ‘safe in UAE’, breaks silence on receiving death threats from Indian gang

The superstar, who was recently in the UAE after Eid, was spotted in Dubai Mall with his security walking around in a relaxed fashion

Published: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 8:50 PM

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has said that he feels safe in Dubai, despite receiving death threats in India, he has confirmed in an interview.

While appearing on a TV show called 'Aap Ki Adaalat', the 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' star said, "Security is better than insecurity. Yes, security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere."

Speaking of the safety and his experience in Dubai, the Bollywood actor said, "I am going everywhere with full security. Yaha par hoon toh kisi cheeze ki zarurat bhi nahi hai, yaha pe totally safe hai. (I'm here, which is why I don't need anything. It's totally safe here.)"

Elaborating on the death threats and lack of safety, Khan has said, "India ke andar thoda sa hai problem (There is a slight problem in India). I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points upwards, referring to God) that He is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Sheras around me. So many guns are going around with me that I am scared these days."

He also spoke of inconveniencing people around him, saying, "Now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a threat that's why the security is there. I am doing whatever I have been told. There is a line in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, 'They have to be lucky once, I have to be lucky 100 times'. I got to be very careful, very careful."

The Indian actor has received several death threats in the recent past, one even claiming to kill him on April 30. Mumbai Police has launched investigations into those threats, and beefed up security around his house.

Earlier, the police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to Khan's office. Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by authorities.

The superstar, who was recently in the UAE after Eid, was spotted in Dubai Mall with his security. The much sought-after actor was seen walking around in a relaxed manner, confirming his statement on feeling 'totally safe' in the emirate.

His claim of safety comes as no surprise to the millions of expats and citizens residing here. In fact, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has himself said that "Dubai is the safest city in the world", thereby reinforcing that the emirate is a safe place to be in.

These statements are not unfounded with Dubai Police and residents working hand-in-hand to keep the city safe. A global study released by Insuremytrip rated Dubai as the world’s safest city for solo female travellers. In 2021, the Georgetown University released its Women, Peace & Security Index. In a survey of women aged 15 and above, 98.5% respondents said they feel safe walking alone at night.

Recently, during the Eid break, a six-year-old Russian girl went missing amid the crowds on JBR Beach. She was reunited with her mother "in under 30 minutes", tourist police said.

On April 30, the Dubai Police said it registered a 25 per cent decrease in serious crimes in the first three months of 2023 as compared to the same period last year, confirming the city's global spot in the safety index.

