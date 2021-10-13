Bollywood star Salman Khan announces release date of new film 'Antim: The final truth'

Salman Khan’s new film 'Antim: The final truth', will be released in theatres across India and other countries on November 26. The superstar plays the role of a cop in the film, which is a remake of Mulshi Pattern, a 2018 Marathi hit.

“It has been a gr8 & cherished association with ZEE and Punit Goenka over the years having done many films Race3,loveyatri, Bharat, Dabangg3,Kaagaz,Radhe and now Antim,” said Salman on Instagram. “I am confident he will take Zee to much greater heights in the coming years.”

The film also sees Salman starring for the first time with his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. Interestingly, the film also features music by Ravi Basrur, who has made his mark in Kannada films.

“ VERY HAPPY AND EXCITED TO HAVE ASSOCIATED WITH THE BHAIJAAN OF INDIA

@beingsalmankhan FOR MY FIRST MOVIE IN BOLLYWOOD FOR BACKGROUND SCORE AND SONGS . HOPING TO PLEASE YOU ALL GOIN FORWARD IN THIS JOURNEY ,” tweeted Ravi.