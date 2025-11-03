  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Nov 03, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 12, 1447 | Fajr 05:09 | DXB weather-sun.svg32.1°C

Bollywood star Pankaj Tripathi's mother dies at 89

The 'Criminal Justice' and 'Metro...In Dino' star was by his mother's side when she died on October 31 following an illness, a statement from the actor's family said

Published: Mon 3 Nov 2025, 12:20 PM

Top Stories

UAE Flag Day: 10 dos and don'ts when hoisting nation's symbol on November 3

UAE Flag Day: 10 dos and don'ts when hoisting nation's symbol on November 3

Why UAE Flag Day is celebrated on November 3; how teen found out his design was chosen

Why UAE Flag Day is celebrated on November 3; how teen found out his design was chosen

Look: UAE President hoists nation's symbol at Qasr Al Hosn on Flag Day

Look: UAE President hoists nation's symbol at Qasr Al Hosn on Flag Day

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's mother, Hemwanti Devi, has passed away in his hometown Belsand, in the Gopalganj district of Bihar. She was 89.

According to a statement from the actor's family, she was unwell for some time and died on October 31.

Recommended For You

Spirited West Ham grab 3-1 home win over Newcastle

Spirited West Ham grab 3-1 home win over Newcastle

Meet Dubai cyclist who rides 70km a week on one wheel

Meet Dubai cyclist who rides 70km a week on one wheel

Louvre heist suspects appear before Paris magistrates

Louvre heist suspects appear before Paris magistrates

UK train stabbing wounds 10; two suspects arrested

UK train stabbing wounds 10; two suspects arrested

UAE Flag Day celebrations: Flag-raising, drone shows at Global Village

UAE Flag Day celebrations: Flag-raising, drone shows at Global Village

 

"She passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loved ones. Pankaj Tripathi was by her side during her final moments," the statement added.

Her final rites were carried out on November 1, in Belsand in the presence of close family members, relatives, and friends.

Deeply mourning the immense loss, the family has urged the media and well-wishers to respect their privacy during the period of grief.

Tripathi was recently seen in the fourth season of Criminal Justice and Metro...In Dino.

Tripathi is also known for his roles in series like Sacred Games, Mirzapur, and Criminal Justice. Some of his major film credits include Gangs of Wasseypur, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Stree 2, Mimi, OMG 2, and Murder Mubarak, among others.