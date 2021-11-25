Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan shares his 'secret' acting process

'I am usually sifting through my memories and experiences'

By Our Reporter Published: Thu 25 Nov 2021, 8:11 AM

As an actor, Hrithik Roshan takes inspiration from his own life while enacting a scene.

“I am usually sifting through my memories and experiences and trying to bring out something, which is a secret in my head, onto the camera,” the superstar said in a virtual interaction with the 52nd International Film Festival of India, which is currently on in Goa.

The first thing is to find a connection with the character in the script, he said. “Once you have laid that foundation where you know the emotions that your character is going through resonate with you, then half the job is done,” pointed out Hrithik. “From there starts the whole journey of seeking and searching. You are constantly searching to find that guy (character) within you.”

Referring to new talent in Bollywood, the superstar said: “I am delighted that so many new actors have come in. The scope has gone up and the talent that I have been watching on screen is just so incredible. It makes me happy as I feel that all kinds of people in our social environment need to be represented in beautiful ways on screen.”