Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan shares his 'secret' acting process

Appearing for a charity event in December
Entertainment3 days ago
As an actor, Hrithik Roshan takes inspiration from his own life while enacting a scene.
“I am usually sifting through my memories and experiences and trying to bring out something, which is a secret in my head, onto the camera,” the superstar said in a virtual interaction with the 52nd International Film Festival of India, which is currently on in Goa.
The first thing is to find a connection with the character in the script, he said. “Once you have laid that foundation where you know the emotions that your character is going through resonate with you, then half the job is done,” pointed out Hrithik. “From there starts the whole journey of seeking and searching. You are constantly searching to find that guy (character) within you.”
Referring to new talent in Bollywood, the superstar said: “I am delighted that so many new actors have come in. The scope has gone up and the talent that I have been watching on screen is just so incredible. It makes me happy as I feel that all kinds of people in our social environment need to be represented in beautiful ways on screen.”
Appearing for a charity event in December
Entertainment3 days ago
Nothing objectionable in WhatsApp chats of the accused
Entertainment4 days ago
The reality TV star said she was tied up at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom as armed robbers invaded her apartment during fashion week in 2016
Entertainment5 days ago
The actress says she is disappointed over the government’s decision
Entertainment5 days ago
While also making a comment on relationships going haywire in an age of app-based connections
Entertainment6 days ago
Pakistani superstar singer-songwriter performed at Expo 2020 Dubai
Entertainment6 days ago
English Premier League club Leeds United has offered to support the women
Entertainment6 days ago
The Indian actor has shot six films this year, got married, moved into a new house, and refused to submit unquestioningly to the celebrity culture that rules Bollywood
Entertainment6 days ago