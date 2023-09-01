Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar ready to rock Dubai in his first arena concert tonight

'I can't wait to watch how Dubai embraces me and my music,' he said in a previous interview

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 12:58 PM

Music lovers in Dubai will have a weekend to remember — with a Bollywood night featuring Farhan Akhtar live in concert. Ready to rock, the actor-singer has arrived in the city for his show tonight at the prestigious Coca-Cola Arena.

“Hello Dubai…see you at the Coca-Cola Arena. Farhan Live 1st September," he wrote in his Instagram Stories, with a night view of the city's skyline.

The Bollywood star's performance on Friday will mark “his first arena concert in Dubai". The event is being managed by lifestyle management company Blu Blood.

Earlier, in a conversation with new agency IANS, Farhan expressed his excitement about performing in Dubai. “This is my first show at the Coca-Cola Arena and I am thrilled about it. The vibe in Dubai is simply unique and unlike anything else, I have experienced. Performing in this stunning city has to be one of my highlights this year. I can't wait to watch how Dubai embraces me and my music to bridge, connect, and unify at my forthcoming concert," he said.

Farhan has delivered several hit songs like Rock On!! the title track, Gallan Goodiyaan, Senorita and Atrangi Yaari, among others. Along with this, he has also proved his mettle as an actor and filmmaker. Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Don, and Don 2 are his much-loved directorials so far.

His next directorial project is Don 3: The Chase Ends, with Ranveer Singh essaying the leading role. The movie will hit the theatres in 2025.

After Farhan Akhtar’s electrifying show, the top four finalists of the singing reality show Indian Idol Season 3 will perform live at The Agenda on September 9. The singers are Rishi Singh, who was the winner of the season, alongside the finalists — Debosmita, Bidipta, and Chirag. They are dubbed the Fantastic 4.

