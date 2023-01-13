Bollywood star faints while riding horse, rushed to hospital with severe injuries

The actor has been advised complete bed rest by doctors

File photo

By ANI Published: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 9:57 PM

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda was rushed to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he lost consciousness while riding a horse.

The actor, who suffered several injuries in the incident, has been advised complete bed rest by doctors.

Hoda fainted during a riding session, said a source.

Last year, the actor suffered an injury while filming an action sequence with Salman Khan for the film 'Radhe', and the actor had to undergo knee surgery following the incident.

After learning about the incident, Hoda's fans took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

"Take care Randeep," a user wrote.

"Randeep, hope you recover soon," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hoda has started shooting for 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar', a biopic on Indian freedom fighter VD Savarkar. The movie also marks the directorial debut of Hoda, who will is playing the titular role in the film.