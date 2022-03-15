Bollywood star Alia Bhatt turns 29, shares her 'Brahmastra' teaser on birthday

Ranbir Kapoor's mother and sister took to social media to wish the young star.

Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 10:20 AM

Fresh from the success of her latest release, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Alia Bhatt, who is celebrating her 29th birthday on Tuesday, has taken a vacation with Shaheen, her sister, and mother Soni Razdan.

Alia has been in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor for quite some time and there is speculation that the wedding will take place over the coming months. “Whoever is spreading these rumours, it has become like the boy who cried wolf,” she told a journalist recently. “They are crying wolf so often that actually when I am supposedly getting married, people will think it’s a rumour and it will be great for me because no one will know.”

On her birthday, she got wishes from Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir’s mother, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, his sister. “Happy birthday to the most beautiful inside out,” said Neetu on social media. Added Riddhima on her post: “Happiest bday my beautiful Aaloo! Love you so much.”

In another recent interview, Alia said that Ranbir often compares her to an ‘alien.’ “It’s strange,” she pointed out. “Ranbir says that to me all the time. He says this to me: you’re a strange person, strange being. He says that a lot. You’re an alien. What are you? You’re an alien.”

Admitting that she finds it cute, Alia said that she just blushes and accepts it. “Even when Ranbir looks at my childhood photos, he says, ‘Look at your eyes. God, you’re an alien. What is this? What are these eyes?’ He’s seeing something and my father and he bond on this.”

Interestingly, on Alia’s birthday, director Ayan Mukherji wished her by unveiling a video from his upcoming movie Brahmastra. “Happy Birthday, Little One,” said Ayan. “For all the Joy the Pride the Inspiration, and the Magic that you make me feel Here’s something to celebrate you on your special day...Our Isha - the Shakti of Brahmstra - in the first visuals we are releasing from our movie ! Love. Light. Fire. Go!”

Responded Alia: "happy birthday to me...can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha .. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you!”

The film also features Ranbir and Amitabh Bachchan, besides Alia, Dimple Kapadia and Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance.