Bollywood star Ali Fazal visits Mecca and Medina, says 'truly blessed in many ways'

He recently wrapped up the shooting for 'Kandahar' in Saudi Arabia

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 6:02 PM

Actor Ali Fazal, who has been shooting for Kandahar, the first, big-budget Hollywood film being shot in Al-Ula in the deserts of Saudi Arabia, visited Medina and Mecca at the end of his shoot.

“I am truly blessed I think in many ways,” he said on Instagram. “I like to think at least. This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me .. maybe healing isn’t the answer. Seeking is. We’ll find out. But i prayed n i prayed for all those around me. Family, friends, and all the people in need of love. There are just too many. And guess what? There's even more love to give and get. So sit tight you’all.. i just pumped some serious love atchya!!!”

He also shared a video of him at Medina and Mecca. His friend, actress Richa Chadda, who was also with him in the Saudi desert, shared a video of the trip to Al-Ula.

“To places where emails find you very well! A glimpse into my Al Ula trip with @alifazal9,” she wrote. “The ancient city of Ula is mystical and STUNNING! The sky has a million colours every day, the rocks have a story to tell, I had a magical time! Check out the ruins of Hegra (via chopper ride, which was a surprise for me)… Al Ula will always have a piece of my heart (quite literally). Met really cool people, made new friends, just feeling grateful.”

Ali made his Bollywood debut in 3 Idiots (2009) and has starred in several films, including Fukrey and Khamoshiyan. He has also acted in an Indo-American film The Other End of the Line, American mini-series Bollywood Hero and a British-American film, Victoria & Abdul.