Bollywood star Aamir Khan celebrates mom's 89th birthday

Netizens left heartfelt responses on the Instagram post
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently celebrated mother, Zeenat Hussain's 89th birthday. The celebration saw his sisters joining in along with former wife Kiran Rao.
The pictures from the bash were shared on social media by artist Pratibha Singh Baghel, who wrote, “So this evening looked like this at Aamir Khan’s place ! Celebrated 89th birthday of Aamir ji’s mother . The kind of love , warmth & blessings we received is unmatched. Thank you so much @shankar.mahadevan sir for this recommendation 😇🙏🏻. Forever grateful 🙏🏻❤️ @aamirkhanproductions.”
ALSO READ:
Netizens left heartfelt responses on the Instagram post
The K-drama star was rushed to a hospital, but attempts to revive her were futile and she was declared brain dead
During an #AskSRK session, a Twitter user asked if the star genuinely believes he is handsome
Krishna Bhatt and Vedant Saran's wedding was also attended by Mahesh Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, among others
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who makes her debut in The Archies, says the musical drama is coming soon on Netflix
Anil Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Anupam Kher, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, Sonali Kulkarni, and various other Bollywood celebrities, graced the couple's wedding reception in Juhu, Mumbai
The Indian producer got married to writer and Yoga teacher Ira Trivedi
His team says the movie will be based on a “unique story of eternal love”, calling it the "beginning of a new era" for the 42-year-old internet sensation