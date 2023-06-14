Bollywood star Aamir Khan celebrates mom's 89th birthday

The actor organised an intimate get-together attended by close family and friends

Photo Courtesy: Pratibha Singh Baghel on Instagram

By CT Desk Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 12:49 PM

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently celebrated mother, Zeenat Hussain's 89th birthday. The celebration saw his sisters joining in along with former wife Kiran Rao.

The pictures from the bash were shared on social media by artist Pratibha Singh Baghel, who wrote, “So this evening looked like this at Aamir Khan’s place ! Celebrated 89th birthday of Aamir ji’s mother . The kind of love , warmth & blessings we received is unmatched. Thank you so much @shankar.mahadevan sir for this recommendation 😇🙏🏻. Forever grateful 🙏🏻❤️ @aamirkhanproductions.”

Photo Courtesy: Pratibha Singh Baghel on Instagram

