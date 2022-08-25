Bollywood: SRK shares John Abraham's first look from 'Pathaan'

Here's a list of fun-filled activities for little ones before schools reopen in the country
Bollywood actor John Abraham's first look from 'Pathaan' is out. The film, which serves as megastar Shah Rukh Khan's grand return to the cinemas, also stars Deepika Padukone.
SRK took to his Instagram to share a motion poster revealing John's villainous character from the upcoming film. Opening with a timer, the motion poster transitions to John's fierce look in combat gear.
'Pathaan', slated to release in January 2023, is directed by Siddharth Anand of 'War' fame. There's also a mild possibility of a shared universe of spy that will include the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'War' and the Salman Khan-led 'Tiger' series. The latter already has a confirmed cameo for 'Pathaan,' as per an Indian news portal.
Siddharth said in a statement, “John Abraham is THE antagonist, THE villain of 'Pathaan.' And I have always believed in the fact that the villain’s projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero’s. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John! We wanted to present John in a super slick avatar.”
With 'Pathaan', SRK looks forward to mark his return to the big screens after over years. His last release was 'Zero' in 2018, which tanked at the box office. The superstar also has Atlee's 'Jawan' and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki.'
