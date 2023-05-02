Bollywood: SRK, Salman Khan to shoot for 'Tiger 3' special sequence on this date

Salman Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai Police
The wait is finally over. Shooting for superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's special sequence in Tiger 3 will commence soon.
As per a source, the duo will be on the same set to shoot for Tiger 3 on May 8.
"The two Goliaths in the history of Indian cinema - Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan - are coming together again for Aditya Chopra's spy universe and the shoot date to witness them together again is set for May 8th! The energy on the sets of Tiger 3 will be palpable when these two iconic megastars set foot on the shooting floor. They will be doing some insane action sequences in Tiger 3 and this SRK and Salman set-piece was planned for over six months to make it a massive talking point. This is Pathaan's entry in Tiger's timeline so this sequence will be something to watch out for," the source added.
Earlier, the source revealed that the Khans will be shooting together for a week at least.
"The fact that 7 days have been earmarked to shoot this sequence means that extensive plans have been made to make this a visual delight for audiences! The expectations are sky high after what people have seen in Pathaan and the makers are very aware of this. So, one should take it for granted that YRF and Maneesh Sharma are not going to leave any stone unturned to make this scene between Pathaan and Tiger a sequence to remember in Indian cinema!" the source added.
Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming action films stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina is also a part of the film.
Salman and SRK recently shared screen space in Pathaan, which broke several box office records.
ALSO READ:
Salman Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai Police
The actress and her co-star Reese Witherspoon are in talks to extend their contracts with the series
UAE fans can get their hands on tickets going live this Friday
The superstar, who was recently in the UAE after Eid, was spotted in Dubai Mall with his security walking around in a relaxed fashion
Shah Rukh Khan's son recently directed a commercial for a luxury streetwear brand
Alan Rickman's character in 'Les Liaisons Dangereuses' is being celebrated today
The Grammy-winning star reveals the inspiration behind 'Y'All Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen'
World-famous Ugandan performers 'Masaka Kids Africana' will inspire audiences with their smiles and vibrant dance moves from May 3 - 7 in Expo Centre