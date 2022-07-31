Bollywood: Sonakshi Sinha to start shooting for 'Nikita Roy' in London

The upcoming project marks the director and the Oscar-winning actor's sixth collaboration
Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha is all set to begin shooting for her upcoming film Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness in London.
Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi, on Saturday shared a sling of pictures, which she captioned, "The day before I become #NikitaRoy #London."
In the first picture, the Dabangg actor could be seen holding the guardrails and enjoying the London weather in her cool yet comfortable outfit.
In another picture, she could be seen sitting at a restaurant, posing her right profile to the camera lens. The actor donned a long white sweatshirt and matching shorts.
In the last picture, the Noor actor could be seen reading a book outside a book store in London.
The film marks the directorial debut of Sonakshi's brother Kussh S Sinha, which also stars Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles.
"Kussh and I wanted to collaborate on the right kind of project. Finally, we found something that we both liked and were excited about," she said on her brother's directorial debut.
Apart from that, the Akira actor will be soon marking her OTT debut with Amazon prime video's upcoming series Fallen in which she plays the role of a cop for the first time in her career. The series will stream later this year.
Apart from this she also has Double XL alongside Huma Qureshi and her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The official release date of the film is still awaited. A horror comedy film Kakuda along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.
