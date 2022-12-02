Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal sustains multiple injuries after falling down from staircase

He has been advised by doctors not to use his right arm, and will undergo an operation soon

Photo: @jubin_nautiyal/Instagram

By ANI Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 1:17 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 1:18 PM

Singer Jubin Nautiyal is currently not keeping well as he sustained multiple injuries after falling down from stairs.

According to the Raataan Lambiyan hitmaker's team, Jubin broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after falling down his building staircase. He was immediately rushed to the hospital.

He has been advised by the doctors to not use his right arm and will undergo an operation.

After learning about the unfortunate incident, the singer's fans took to social media and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon Jubin," a social media user commented.

"Wish you a speedy recovery. Get back stronger," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jubin performed at a live concert in Dubai last week. He has also come up with songs Bana Sharabi from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Govinda Naam Mera and Yu Tere Hue Hum from Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky.

