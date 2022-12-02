Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal sustains multiple injuries after falling down from staircase

Jennifer Hudson and Quinta Brunson are also a part of the list
Singer Jubin Nautiyal is currently not keeping well as he sustained multiple injuries after falling down from stairs.
According to the Raataan Lambiyan hitmaker's team, Jubin broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after falling down his building staircase. He was immediately rushed to the hospital.
He has been advised by the doctors to not use his right arm and will undergo an operation.
After learning about the unfortunate incident, the singer's fans took to social media and wished him a speedy recovery.
"Get well soon Jubin," a social media user commented.
"Wish you a speedy recovery. Get back stronger," another one wrote.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Jubin performed at a live concert in Dubai last week. He has also come up with songs Bana Sharabi from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Govinda Naam Mera and Yu Tere Hue Hum from Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky.
ALSO READ:
Jennifer Hudson and Quinta Brunson are also a part of the list
The upcoming film is slated to release on Netflix
The docuseries will showcase the formation and growth of the K-pop band
The Indian sensation shared pictures with Vicky on her Instagram and penned a sweet note
The movie is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre
The actor said he always wanted to work with the director
The upcoming film, touted to be India's first aerial action drama, is directed by Siddharth Anand
The former Barcelona star showcased his footwork and skills