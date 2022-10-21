Bollywood singer Akasa Singh promises a blast at Diwali concert in Dubai

The 'Naagin' singer will perform at a venue in Dubai Sports City on Saturday, October 22

by Husain Rizvi Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 7:19 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 7:53 PM

This won't be the first time Bollywood singer Akasa Singh will be celebrating India's grand festival of Diwali away from home. About six to seven years before, when Akasa was still in college, she had joined a performing band and they were stationed at a hotel away from home. A despairing Akasa called the reception for some matchsticks to light 'diyas' only to be reminded that it is not allowed in the hotel rooms.

Fast forward to 2022, Akasa is away once again during Diwali season, this time in Dubai where she's part of a grand Diwali Mela to mark the festival of lights with the audiences.

"This year I am not sad at all," Akasa tells City Times on her visit to the Khaleej Times office ahead of her concert on Saturday, October 22 at Dubai Sports City’s The Square @ISD. "I've brought home here with me."

Akasa just doesn't feel she's away from home this time around because she's so "kicked" about the concert as well as celebrating Diwali doing what she loves beyond everything.

And Akasa, as a people's person, feels she (and the band) may have over prepared since they couldn't guess the upcoming audience behaviour. "We didn't know if they (audience) only wanted to dance or to sit and enjoy the show," she said. "So my band and I have prepped for pretty much everything."

At Akasa's concerts, she says, everyone has to go all out and be crazy. That's pretty much what the Naagin singer expects of the crowd this Saturday at the event, which is free to attend and starts from 4pm onwards.

In 2016, Akasa came into the limelight with her breakthough song Kheech Meri Photo from the film Sanam Teri Kasam. Since then, she has been a part of many soundtrack albums and has released many singles, with the most prominent ones being Naagin, Thug Ranjhaa, and Shringaar, her latest release with Astha Gill and Raftaar as co-singers.

Apart from the music work, the singer was also seen on popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss as a contestant on the show's 15th edition.

Growing up, Akasa didn't have any major formal training in music. Instead, it is something she feels has been passed down by her father, who's also a singer (Akasa shared an Instagram video with her father in which the two are seen singing together). Her brother Asa Singh, also a singer, performs with Akasa on tours. Her mother, meanwhile, was a Kathak dancer.

"So it has all been in the family," she said. "Growing up, I always saw my father as a rock star, mesmerizing the audiences and making them dance. For me, from very early on, that has been normal. So maybe that is why I was like, 'this is what I want to do.'"