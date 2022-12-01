Bollywood: Sidharth Malhotra's 'Yodha' to release theatrically in July 2023

The Pakistani superstar turned 41 today
Dharma Productions is set to release its Sidharth Malhotra-led action film Yodha in theatres on July 7, 2023.
The movie is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Films have produced the project.
The makers announced the release date of the film in a press note.
"Sidharth Malhotra’s #Yodha to release on 7th July 2023 in cinemas," the announcement read.
The film, produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Khaitan, also features Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.
In the past, Malhotra and Dharma have collaborated on numerous films, including his debut Student of the Year, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kapoor & Sons and Shershaah.
ALSO READ:
The Pakistani superstar turned 41 today
In the new Netflix murder mystery series, she plays the title role based on the famous 'Addams Family' character
The actress was visiting her mother Soni Razdan on Monday night
Perry has spent 45 years in Dubai and started the first music institute in UAE in 1979
He plays a troubled rocker searching endlessly for the inspiration to record one final song
Don't miss out on the ongoing football fever, choose from six great options
Here are six options for a memorable tea-time experience
The dress was originally designed for Diana to wear at a Buckingham Palace party a few days before her marriage