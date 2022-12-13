Bollywood: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Mission Majnu' heading to Netflix

Both were questioned by authorities in a money laundering case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Espionage thriller Mission Majnu will be released directly on Netflix on January 20, 2023, the streamer announced on Tuesday. Fronted by Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, the film was earlier scheduled to hit screens in June.
Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the 1970s-set film features Malhotra as an Indian intelligence agent, who leads a covert operation on Pakistani soil.
Malhotra, whose last release was the comedy Thank God, said he is looking forward to the release of Mission Majnu.
“I’m quite excited about Mission Majnu since it will be my first time playing a spy. It shows India’s most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s.
“With Netflix on board, I am confident that this incredible narrative will resonate with people all around the world,” the actor said in a statement.
Inspired by true events, the upcoming movie also stars Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar and Zakir Hussain.
She married fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor on Monday
The actor's father Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to make the announcement
The figure of the record-breaking star is a sensational new addition to the newly revamped A-list Music Party Room
The stylish and elegant Bollywood star flaunts a yellow bikini in the song, among other stylish swimwear.
The awards have faced a boycott from many stars, including Cruise
The critics group opted to split its best film award between the two acclaimed films
Over three days, the festival screened 27 films—both feature films and films shortlisted for the Al Marmoom Short Film Competition