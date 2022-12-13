Bollywood: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Mission Majnu' heading to Netflix

The film was earlier scheduled to hit screens in June

By PTI Published: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 12:03 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Dec 2022, 12:09 PM

Espionage thriller Mission Majnu will be released directly on Netflix on January 20, 2023, the streamer announced on Tuesday. Fronted by Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, the film was earlier scheduled to hit screens in June.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the 1970s-set film features Malhotra as an Indian intelligence agent, who leads a covert operation on Pakistani soil.

Malhotra, whose last release was the comedy Thank God, said he is looking forward to the release of Mission Majnu.

“I’m quite excited about Mission Majnu since it will be my first time playing a spy. It shows India’s most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s.

“With Netflix on board, I am confident that this incredible narrative will resonate with people all around the world,” the actor said in a statement.

Inspired by true events, the upcoming movie also stars Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar and Zakir Hussain.