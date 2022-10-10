Bollywood: Siblings Aryan, Suhana Khan, may be in Dubai for vacation

Pan-Indian icon Shah Rukh Khan's children are set to make their debuts in writing and acting soon

By ANI Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 7:21 AM

There's nothing better than travelling with your loved ones.

On Sunday, siblings Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were spotted jetting off from the Mumbai airport. Their cousin Arjun Chibba was also there.

Suhana looked radiant in white joggers and a white crop top, paired with a cropped jacket. Her brother Aryan opted for a grey sweatshirt and black pants. Super star Shah Rukh's son carried a guitar with him, in addition to his luggage.

It was unknown where they were heading, but hours later, Aryan and Suhana's cousin Arjun dropped a picture of Dubai's skyline, hinting that they all were holidaying in the UAE.

On the work front, Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies'. Set in the 1960s, the film also marks the debut of producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will exclusively stream on Netflix.

Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the iconic comic characters to a new generation in India. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

If reports are to be believed, Aryan will be making his debut as a writer soon, for an unnamed web series.

In 2019, Shah Rukh appeared on David Letterman, where he talked about his son Aryan's career ambitions.

On 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman', the pan-Indian icon explained to his host that Aryan was not really keen on acting.

He said that though his son was a 'good writer,' he lacked "what it takes to be an actor".

"He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer ... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me."

