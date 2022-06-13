Bollywood: Shraddha Kapoor's brother detained for allegedly consuming drugs

Assassin reportedly carried a small-bore weapon hidden in a hockey casing
Entertainment2 days ago
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night, Bengaluru City police’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Bheemashankar S Guled said on Monday.
Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a hotel on MG Road in the city on Sunday night where a party was hosted.
Samples of people suspected of having consumed drugs were sent for medical tests and Siddhanth’s sample was among six that turned positive.
Police sources said that they were acting on a tip when it raided the private hotel.
“Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother has been detained by police. As of now as his samples have come positive for drugs. He’s one among six people to have consumed drugs,” police sources said.
Police said it was unclear whether they had consumed drugs at the hotel or had come to the party after taking drugs outside.
As of now, the son of actor Shakti Kapoor, who is also the brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor, is in police custody.
In 2020, Shraddha Kapoor was among those who were questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case over alleged possession of drugs.
ALSO READ:
Assassin reportedly carried a small-bore weapon hidden in a hockey casing
Entertainment2 days ago
The interactive adventure special 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' will be available to stream in July
Entertainment3 days ago
This is their first full-length album since 2020
Entertainment3 days ago
The wedding takes place nine months after the pair were engaged
Entertainment3 days ago
He spoke at the Dubai Media Council's meeting on Thursday
Entertainment3 days ago
Alleged member Saurabh Kamble makes revelation during interrogation
Entertainment3 days ago
The couple got married in Chennai on Thursday
Entertainment3 days ago
The actor reprises his role of Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Dominion', currently playing in UAE theatres
Entertainment3 days ago