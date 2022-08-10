Bollywood: Shilpa Shetty breaks a leg on movie sets, out for 6 weeks

Cabello broke up with singer Shawn Mendes nine months ago
Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday said she has broken her leg while shooting for the upcoming Prime Video series 'Indian Police Force'.
The actor shared the update on Instagram with fans and followers.
"They said, Roll camera action - 'break a leg!' I took it literally (sic)," she captioned a picture of hers sitting in a wheelchair with a cast on her left leg as she flashed a victory sign.
Shilpa, who was last seen in the action comedy film 'Nikamma', said she has been advised to rest for six weeks by the doctors.
"Out of action for 6 weeks, but I'll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega. Prayers always work," she added.
Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, 'Indian Police Force' is headlined by 'Shershaah' star Sidharth Malhotra, who plays a Delhi Police officer in the show. It also features Vivek Oberoi.
The action series is part of Rohit's already successful cop universe comprising four blockbuster films - 'Singham' and 'Singham 2' with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Simmba' and Akshay Kumar-led 'Sooryavanshi'.
