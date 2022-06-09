Bollywood: Shah Rukh recovers from Covid-19, attends Nayanthara’s wedding

The film starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum is currently playing in UAE cinemas
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, is now all hail and hearty.
On Thursday, he visited Mahabalipuram to attend his Jawan co-star Nayanthara’s wedding with Tamil film director-producer Vignesh Shivan.
Taking to Instagram, SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani dropped a few pictures in which Shah Rukh is seen exuding his charm in a beige ensemble and a pair of sunglasses.
“For Nayanthara’s Special Day,” she captioned the post.
Filmmaker Atlee, too, shared a picture with Shah Rukh.
In the image, Atlee is seen posing with SRK and Pooja.
SRK’s dapper look has garnered a lot of praise from social media users.
“SRK looks so good in this outfit,” a netizen commented.
“Can’t take my eyes off him. SRK rocks,” another one wrote.
Actor Thalapathy Vijay and film producer Boney Kapoor were also spotted at the wedding venue.
It was last year when Nayanthara confirmed that she was engaged to her live-in partner Vignesh Shivn on regional television.
