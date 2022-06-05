Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan tests positive for Covid-19

The star was noticeably absent when the jury announced he had triumphed in his defamation trial against ex-wife
Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. The 'Zero' actor has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for coronavirus.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished the Bollywood actor a fast ‘recovery’. “Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray for the fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Spring back asap!” Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Sunday.
Fans of Shah Rukh Khan also expressed their concerns over the actor’s health on social media.
“Speedy recovery for your health For Covid-19 positive. Pray to Allah’ wrote one Twitter user.
“Heartbreaking!!!! But true...We wish you a speedy recovery from covid-19. Everyone in the house and surroundings please take care of our beloved Shah Rukh Khan,” commented another Twitter user.
“Omg unpleasant news...my poor heart can’t handle reading that you’ve got covid. Hope you feel better soon...& it’s mild. You’re in my heart & prayers. Will keep praying that you recover soon. Love you forever. Take care...sending healing vibes your way,” wrote a third Twitterati.
Recently, a number of Bollywood actors have tested positive for coronavirus as all operations have returned to pre-Covid levels. On June 5, Katrina Kaif was also reported to have tested positive for coronavirus. On June 4, Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur were reported to have tested positive. In May, Akshay Kumar tested positive for Covid-19.
Shah Rukh Khan recently announced the teaser of his much-anticipated action-entertainer film Jawan directed by Atlee, on Friday. Taking his fans into a frenzy, King Khan on Saturday unveiled a poster of his upcoming project on social media as well.
