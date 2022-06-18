Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan now owns a women’s cricket team

Script to be based on biography written by investigative journalists Rukmini BR, Prosenjit Datta
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan is now the owner of a Women’s cricket team!
Taking to Twitter to share the news, Shah Rukh Khan stated that his Knight Riders cricket team franchise now has its first women’s team. The women’s team has been named ‘Trinbago Knight Riders’ and will play the inaugural Women’s Caribbean Premier League.
He wrote, “This is such a happy moment for all of us at @KKRiders @ADKRiders & of course the lovely set of people at @TKRiders. Hope I can make it there to see them live!”.
The Women’s Caribbean Premier League will begin on August 30 and apart from SRK’s team, the other two teams confirmed to play the series are Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors.
Shah Rukh co-owns the Knight Riders Group with actor Juhi Chawla. Apart from Trinbago Knight Riders, they co-own three cricket teams together - Kolkata Knight Riders, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.
This year, SRK missed the IPL auction that was held in February. His children Aryan and Suhana Khan along with Juhi’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta had represented the actors at the event.
Apart from cricket, SRK is gearing up to be back on screen after a hiatus of almost 2 and half years. He has three films lined up - Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.
