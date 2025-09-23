Look: Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar receive National Awards

After over 30 years in the film industry, Bollywood superstsar Shah Rukh Khan finally received his first National Film Award for Best Actor. The National Film Awards ceremony was held in New Delhi on Tuesday, where Indian President Droupadi Murmu handed out the awards of the winners of the year 2023.

The 59-year-old actor received the award for his performance in Atlee's directorial 'Jawan', which was released in theatres in September 2023. Dressed in a black suit, Shah Rukh was accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani, at the event.

His wife Gauri celebrated the win with a special post on Instagram. "What a journey it’s been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving… it’s a result of your years of hardwork and dedication. Now I’m designing a special mantle for this award," the interior designer wrote.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Shah Rukh's co-star of many films, Rani Mukerji was honoured with the Best Actress award at the 71st National Film Awards for her performance in the film 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.' This is the first National Award win for Rani as well, in her career spanning 29 years.

Mukerji donned a beautiful brown saree for the event. She complemented her outfit with a white necklace, silver-plated earrings and bangles.

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is based on the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty and Anurup Bhattacharya, an Indian couple living in Norway, whose children were taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011.

Filmmaker Karan Johar attended the 71st National Film Awards as his project ' Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' bagged the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

The film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt in lead role, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in lead roles. It hit the theatres on July 28, 2023, garnering much love from the audience and critics.